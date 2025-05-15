BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Biggest Lawsuit in America
Deprogramming with Grace's Dad
24 followers
24 followers
74 views • 4 months ago

In this podcast, Scott interviews Brook Jackson. Brook is the driver behind the False Claims Act lawsuit against Pfizer. It is estimated that 600,000 Americans have already lost their lives from the jab, yet our government is still promoting it. Brook walks through the lawsuit and its current status. Brook and Scott discuss the truth regarding "Public Health Policy" in America.

Brook Jackson is a clinical research professional with nearly 20 years of experience across clinical trial sites, Site Management Organizations (SMOs), and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). Her work spans all phases of development for medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biologics, with core expertise in Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Immunology, Infectious Diseases, and vaccine research.

She has held key roles in clinical trial coordination, monitoring, and auditing, and has led teams responsible for quality control, regulatory compliance, and data management. With a foundation in health administration, Brook brings a deep understanding of clinical operations, data integrity, and the standards that support ethical and effective research.

https://www.iambrookjackson.com/ – All legal filings in the case are here.

https://freedomcounsel.org/ – Warner’s website

https://www.1776lawcenter.com/– Robert Barnes website

------------------

Links for this Episode:

Clip of lawyer Warner Mendenhall https://x.com/RefugeOfSinner5/status/1847504736888750266

LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/

PowerPoint https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/12p8p70m4822q3oqayi3j/Brook.pptx?rlkey=h3jj14jqbfntr7mo5p7lf7w25&st=rmqgms61&dl=0

------------------

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe

Keywords
gracescottschara
