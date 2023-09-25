Pets in Love





Too surprised to be betrayed, Poor Husky chased and begged his heartless owner in vain

Credit to: Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso

Follow and support them at: hhdrep.site123.me

The poor Husky dog was left on the side of the road from the owner's car. The dog didn't realize that his owner was about to abandon him! He was still happy until he saw the owner get in the car and close the door! And this moment left us dumbfounded as we watched. The dog used all his strength to try to chase his owner! He probably even thinks that his owner is forgetting him, not abandoning him! But it happened! He has been abandoned! The person walking behind recorded this scene. Why? Why have people become so irresponsible?

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLzSxuJA184