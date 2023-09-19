BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Afterward and notes
AlexanderTibekizas
AlexanderTibekizas
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 09/19/2023

E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8

Afterward and notes

Excellent resources for further study.

(0:25) Watch the following Episodes of The Highwire with Del Bigtree: the (The HighWire | Watch https://thehighwire.com/watch/?category=archive#watch-explore): 175, 248, 249, 252, 257, 272, 293, 298, 300. Additional: 200, 223, 224, 246, 242, 255, 271, 286, and whatever is the latest episode

(1:08)  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/store/the-real-anthony-fauci-big-pharmas-global-war-on-democracy-humanity-and-public-health/ 

(1:52)  Read "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense): Dowd, Ed, de Becker, Gavin, Kennedy Jr., Robert F.: 9781510776395: Amazon.com: Books

(2:22)  https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/  and http://www.robertscottbell.com/.

(3:10)  https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X/ 

(3:35)  https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3 

(4:11)  https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/ 

(4:43)  Liberty Counsel Action (lcaction.org) https://lcaction.org/vaccine 

COVIDTRUTH | Tommunds.com https://www.tommunds.com/covidtruth 

(5:30) Watch the “Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium” available here: https://home.solari.com/doctors-for-covid-ehtics-symposium-live-stream-december-10th-on-uk-column-and-chd-tv/ 

Joseph Smith Foundation:  https://josephsmithfoundation.org/  

All-Cause Mortality rise - Australia: https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/Letter-to-ATAGI-TGA-FedHealth-8MarchFINALsignatures2.pdf  

see additional reference links mentioned in this chapter in the E-Book here:  https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8  

 

Keywords
censorshipnever againshotcovid-19covidthehighwirehelmuth huebnerjoseph smith foundation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy