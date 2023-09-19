© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
E-Book and Print: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8
Afterward and notes
Excellent resources for further study.
(0:25) Watch the following Episodes of The Highwire with Del Bigtree: the (The HighWire | Watch https://thehighwire.com/watch/?category=archive#watch-explore): 175, 248, 249, 252, 257, 272, 293, 298, 300. Additional: 200, 223, 224, 246, 242, 255, 271, 286, and whatever is the latest episode
(1:08) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/store/the-real-anthony-fauci-big-pharmas-global-war-on-democracy-humanity-and-public-health/
(1:52) Read "Cause Unknown": The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022 (Children’s Health Defense): Dowd, Ed, de Becker, Gavin, Kennedy Jr., Robert F.: 9781510776395: Amazon.com: Books
(2:22) https://thetruthaboutvaccines.com/ and http://www.robertscottbell.com/.
(3:10) https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X/
(3:35) https://odysee.com/@CriticallyThinking:3
(4:11) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/reasons-not-getting-covid-vaccine/
(4:43) Liberty Counsel Action (lcaction.org) https://lcaction.org/vaccine
(5:30) Watch the “Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium” available here: https://home.solari.com/doctors-for-covid-ehtics-symposium-live-stream-december-10th-on-uk-column-and-chd-tv/
Joseph Smith Foundation: https://josephsmithfoundation.org/
All-Cause Mortality rise - Australia: https://www.covidmedicalnetwork.com/open-letters/Letter-to-ATAGI-TGA-FedHealth-8MarchFINALsignatures2.pdf
see additional reference links mentioned in this chapter in the E-Book here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CB4W3LD8