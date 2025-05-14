Zelensky says he’s ‘WAITING’ to see who comes to Istanbul from Russia.

Only then will he 'determine' his next steps:

'We are not afraid of meeting. Tomorrow in Turkey'.

Adding:

Zelensky’s Istanbul team will include top aide Yermak, FM Sibiga, and Defense Minister Umerov – Ukrainian media

Yermak negotiated with Russia before… until Boris Johnson convinced Kiev to abandon peace and fight to the last Ukrainian

Adding: ❗️Putin CONFIRMS delegation for Istanbul talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky's leading the team: he’d been chief negotiator back in 2022, before West shot down those talks.

Rounding out the Russian team:

— Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin

— Military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov

— Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin

Opinion:

He doesn't sound very serious about ending this war. He used to say that he would never talk to Putin... only with others, now an arrogant different story. Whatever fits. Cynthia