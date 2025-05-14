© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Zelensky says he’s ‘WAITING’ to see who comes to Istanbul from Russia.
Only then will he 'determine' his next steps:
'We are not afraid of meeting. Tomorrow in Turkey'.
Adding:
Zelensky’s Istanbul team will include top aide Yermak, FM Sibiga, and Defense Minister Umerov – Ukrainian media
Yermak negotiated with Russia before… until Boris Johnson convinced Kiev to abandon peace and fight to the last Ukrainian
Adding: ❗️Putin CONFIRMS delegation for Istanbul talks with Ukraine
Vladimir Medinsky's leading the team: he’d been chief negotiator back in 2022, before West shot down those talks.
Rounding out the Russian team:
— Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin
— Military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov
— Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin
Opinion:
He doesn't sound very serious about ending this war. He used to say that he would never talk to Putin... only with others, now an arrogant different story. Whatever fits. Cynthia