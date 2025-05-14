BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Zelensky says he’s ‘Waiting’ to see who comes to Istanbul from Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
42 views • 4 months ago

Zelensky says he’s ‘WAITING’ to see who comes to Istanbul from Russia.

Only then will he 'determine' his next steps:

'We are not afraid of meeting. Tomorrow in Turkey'.

Adding: 

Zelensky’s Istanbul team will include top aide Yermak, FM Sibiga, and Defense Minister Umerov – Ukrainian media

Yermak negotiated with Russia before… until Boris Johnson convinced Kiev to abandon peace and fight to the last Ukrainian

Adding:  ❗️Putin CONFIRMS delegation for Istanbul talks with Ukraine

Vladimir Medinsky's leading the team: he’d been chief negotiator back in 2022, before West shot down those talks.

Rounding out the Russian team:

— Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin

— Military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov

— Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin

Opinion:

He doesn't sound very serious about ending this war. He used to say that he would never talk to Putin... only with others, now an arrogant different story. Whatever fits. Cynthia

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
