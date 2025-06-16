Iranian military launching Arash-2 kamikaze drones at Israeli territory.

Adding, possible future FF to be blamed on Russia:

❗️ Ukraine and Europe are preparing sophisticated provocations against Russia.

Now, together with the British, Kyiv is preparing provocations in the Baltic Sea. One scenario involves staging a supposed Russian torpedo attack on a US Navy ship.

All this is happening in the context of growing problems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported.