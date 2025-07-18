U.S. Rejects W.H.O. International Health Regulations Amendments; A Danger To National Sovereignty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 7.18.2025
TRUMP'S LEG SWELLING
https://www.cnn.com/2025/07/17/politics/trump-leg-swelling-chronic-venous-insufficiency
$9 BILLION RESCISSIONS BILL PASSED
https://www.wnd.com/2025/07/house-passes-9-billion-rescissions-bill-trump-blasts/
U.S. REJECTS W.H.O. INTERN'L HEALTH REGULATIONS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/us-rejects-the-who-international-health-regulations/
RFK JR. DECLARES U.S. WILL REJECT...
https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-rfk-jr-declares-u-s-will-reject-new-who-pandemic-rules-slams-medical-tyranny-global-health-ids-vaccine-passports-centralized-database
SCOTUS ALLOWS TRUMP TO PROCEED WITH PLAN...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/breaking-supreme-court-allows-trump-admin-proceed-plan/
