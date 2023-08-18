Magnetic fields in a forrest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Measuring EMF coming from devices, inside your home, can be a problem, because you don't measure the device alone, so for the best result you can go to a zero electric and magnetic environment, like deep inside a forest.
Links:
Gigahertz ME3851A:
https://gigahertz-solutions.com/Measurement/Low-Frequency
https://www.vitalitools.nl/elektromagnetische-straling-meten
https://safelivingtechnologies.com/
A newer model is a Cornet ED88Tplus5G:
https://www.geotellurique.fr/detecteurs-toutes-frequences/1168-754-mesureur-champs-electromagnetiques-hautes-et-basses-frequences-cornet-ed88tplus2-.html#/124-modele-standard
--------------------------------------
Studies:
EMF sensitivity:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/7l57eb2os9e984pv6yzj8/?rlkey=t36av69gzn6rne9mkxjmw2wea
EMF Bio-effects:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/frxuwn6omaijsrvdvebab/EMF-effects.pdf?rlkey=e3ir2vyj0igw6fjo1o74gch2x&e=1&st=xm2oe6hv
--------------------------------------