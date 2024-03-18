Hospital Staff Ignores Wife’s Medical POA Which Leads to Husband's Death - Cindy Martin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cindy Martin has seen the corruption of the medical establishment up close and personal. She shares the story of how her beloved husband died at the Marietta Memorial Hospital after he was placed on what she alleges was an unnecessary ventilator and feeding tube when he originally went to the hospital due to pneumonia. Cindy says that she was repeatedly banned from the premises and treated as an adversary by doctors when she tried to advocate for her husband. His health continued to deteriorate as he received a cocktail of drugs that included fentanyl and morphine. Tragically, her husband passed away while Cindy was not even allowed to be by his side. She shares her story and brings awareness to the dangers of unnecessary and terrifying hospitalization protocols in hopes of saving more lives.
TAKEAWAYS
Cindy says the staff at the hospital was incompetent from the very beginning
She states that her husband didn’t need to be on medication, nor did she feel he needed a ventilator
The hospital did not take Cindy’s medical power of attorney seriously, she alleges
To this day, Cindy has not been able to bring a lawsuit against the hospital where her husband died
