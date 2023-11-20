LEGENDARY: This Is Argentina's Chainsaw-Wielding, Anti-Establishment New President

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breitbart
Nov 20, 2023
A chainsaw-wielding libertarian and economist Javier Milei, a cable news fixture who was elected to the Argentine Congress riding a wave of anti-socialist sentiment in 2021, was elected the nation’s president on Sunday.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/mDalMTAWusg/