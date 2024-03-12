777 Hz Intuitive Wisdom, Majestic Eminence ┇ Goddess Light Language Activation ┇ By Lightstar

Awaken and expand your intuition with 777 Hz Intuitive Wisdom Activation, as the Majestic Eminence Goddess frequencies uplift your aura with a shower of purple and violet light code upgrades. Get activated with Goddess Light Language and the Elemental Faerie realms through yours truly, Lightstar. This light language activation harnesses the high vibrational code of 777 Hz, a frequency aligned with the mystical, intuitive, and metaphysical realms to assist with enhancing your inner navigation to align with the higher realms. Coupled with my "Majestic Eminence" art creation, let the regenerating music and living art guide you on a journey of empowerment and mystical initiation in your life. Let the Light Language from the Goddess, Priestess, and Faerie realms fill your heart with love, as your auric field receives new divine light codes. 💜 Lightstar

