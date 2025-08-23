Russian forces advanced confidently during the storming on Aleksandro-Shultino, employing small-group tactics and heavy aerial bombing, gradually advancing towards Konstantinovka During the clearing of Aleksandro-Shultino, the capture of which was officially reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense on August 20, 2025, soldiers of the 4th Brigade of the Yug Group of Forces tactically suppressed and destroyed Ukrainian firing positions with the support of artillery units and UAV, allowing the assault detachment to advance unhindered. Despite the extensive damage, Ukrainian troops continued to hide in the basements of buildings. Yug troops had regularly practiced attacking such shelters at training grounds in the rear of the operational zone. Now, they used UAV to drop anti-tank mines into the basements. The use of anti-tank mines allowed the Kiev troops' shelters to be cleared quickly and effectively, with a very loud explosion! Aleksandro-Shultino was the last settlement on this side where Ukraine were still holding out, and its capture paved the way for Russian forces advancing towards Konstantinovka from the southeast, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense report on August 21.

At the same time, a Russian FAB glide bomb hit an apartment building in Konstantinovka, a neighborhood inhabited by Ukrainian servicemen. It seems that after the capture of Aleksandro-Shultino, Russian forces abandoned Konstantinovka as the next key milestone in their advance, and the building caught fire after the FAB was dropped by an aircraft! Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side published a video and wrote as usual, that the city of Konstantinovka was hit by heavy shelling, damaging 21 high-rise buildings, 5 administrative buildings, 3 utility buildings, a shopping center, 30 shopping pavilions, an infrastructure facility, and 3 gas pipelines. Despite this, the impact is gradually that Russia is getting closer while the Ukrainian regime will not have enough time to realize that Konstantinovka is actually about to fall!

