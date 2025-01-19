The foundation of the plan of God is GRACE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #169; Within the teaching of the Apostle Paul, especially in Ephesians chapters 1 &3 we see an overview of God's plan. Until the Christian goes beyond the salvation gate and deeper into studies of accurate Bible Doctrine, they may never fully understand God's calling and HIS PLAN for them!