Carnality is the battlefield we often fight upon.

2Thess lesson #154; Many Christians fail to understand the power of the Old Sin Nature. Most of life's challenges and adversities are due to the fact we all have active sin nature's; each one is feeding off the deceptions and dark fuel of Satan's cosmic system. Looking into many scriptures such as 1Corinthians 3, or Psalm 58, can teach great lessons on the Adamic Nature in all of us.