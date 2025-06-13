Spiritual Compound Fracture – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 128: A compound fracture, also known as an open fracture, is a broken bone where the bone pierces the skin, creating an open wound. This type of fracture exposes the bone to the outside environment, increasing the risk of infection. Right now, spiritually we are an open wound with demons being the bacteria that will cause us to go sepsis.
