EASTER SUNDAY & GOOD FRIDAY ARE DEMONIC 2, LEVITICUS 24:4-6, SABBATH SERVICE, 20240323

The vast majority of Scripture translations recognize the error in the King James Version and rightly translate the word as “Passover” in Acts 12:4. The truth is, “there is no trace of Easter celebration in the [New Testament]” (ibid.).

For example, The Encyclopaedia Britannica tells us: “At Easter, popular customs reflect many ancient pagan survivals—in this instance, connected with spring fertility rites, such as the symbols of the Easter egg and the Easter hare or rabbit” (15th edition, Macropaedia, Vol. 4, p. 605, “Church Year”).

Many people marked the coming of spring with celebrations and worship of their gods and goddesses, particularly those associated with fertility. Among such deities were Baal and Astarte or Ashtoreth, mentioned and condemned frequently in the Holy Scriptures, whose worship typically included ritual sex to promote fertility throughout the land.

It was only natural to the people of the ancient Middle East to incorporate symbols of fertility—such as eggs and rabbits, which reproduce in great numbers—into those pagan celebrations for their gods. As The Encyclopaedia Britannica notes above, Easter eggs and the Easter rabbit are simply a continuation of these ancient spring fertility rites.





