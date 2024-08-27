RT News August 27, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 27, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
France reveals the 12 charges Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been interrogated in connection with. President Macron insists the case isn't political - but fails to convince other tech chiefs, some of whom have already fled the EU. The chief of Facebook and Instagram drops a bombshell letter, openly admitting to suppressing information about Covid-19 and Biden-family corruption on his platforms - at the request of the US government. The Israeli National Security minister calls for the building of a synagogue at the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. That's as the country's intelligence chief warns that 'Jewish terror' against Palestinians is threatening the very existence of Israel itself.