BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FBI, DOJ, AND NEWS MEDIA IGNORE JOE BIDEN BRIBERY SCANDALS
Self-Government
Self-Government
912 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 06/14/2023

FBI, DOJ, AND NEWS MEDIA IGNORE JOE BIDEN BRIBERY SCANDALS

JUN 13

Donald Trump was arrested today. Joe Biden was protected today. The news world could not become more surreal. News networks, newspapers, and online news websites are having a feeding frenzy on today’s arrest in Miami of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the same news organizations are ignoring shocking reports that a Ukrainian business executive recorded numerous conversations with Joe and Hunter Biden about a $5 million bribe. How long will this dual standard of justice be allowed to continue in America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/13/23

Keywords
fbidojjoe biden bribery scandals
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy