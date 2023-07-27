Hollywood Strike is Getting HOT - Real Free News Extra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hollywood is on strike and the courageous bad actors and regurgitating writers are standing strong in solidarity for what is right, what is just, and what they deserve! They will stand together... unless it gets a little too hot... Yes the courageous strikers are taking a lil break until the weather cools down a bit but they will return when the weather conditions are a lil more conducive for striking!
