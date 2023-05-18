BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Jennifer Daniels on The Carl Nelson Show (05.17.23)
CuresWanted
328 views • 05/18/2023

Holistic & Medical Doctor Jennifer Daniels returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Daniels will explain why she gives her patients a choice between Standard Care & Natural Treatment. Dr. Daniels will also address the proliferation of Dialysis Clinics in our community.


The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.


Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


https://woldcnews.com/2594620/dr-jennifer-daniels-omawale-afrika-rodnell-collins-dr-paula-langford-l-the-carl-nelson-show/  


Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host was not contacted.

Keywords
vaccinesdiabetesvaccinesupplementsarthritischicken poxshinglesdeath ratestandard of carecataractscastor oildr jennifer danielscovidcrohns diseasemoral hazardpdrdo nothingasafetidathe carl nelson showcarl nelsondialysis clinicchange diethingguide to drug interactions side effects and indicationsinsurance agreements
