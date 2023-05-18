Dr Jennifer Daniels on The Carl Nelson Show (05.17.23)

Holistic & Medical Doctor Jennifer Daniels returns to our classroom on Wednesday morning. Dr. Daniels will explain why she gives her patients a choice between Standard Care & Natural Treatment. Dr. Daniels will also address the proliferation of Dialysis Clinics in our community.





The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.





Bionatal CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3



Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/





https://woldcnews.com/2594620/dr-jennifer-daniels-omawale-afrika-rodnell-collins-dr-paula-langford-l-the-carl-nelson-show/





Repost permission received by Dr Jennifer Daniels, host was not contacted.