Mike Adams Sermon #059 - Revelation Ch 13 - 16 - The Seven Trumpets and Seven Bowls describe the SAME SEVEN COMET IMPACTS that destroy all nations

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/





- Revelation Chapter 13: Introduction and Current Events (0:03)

- Overview of Revelation Chapter 12 (4:14)

- Revelation Chapter 13: The Beast from the Sea (6:02)

- The Mark of the Beast and Technological Implications (11:17)

- Revelation Chapter 14: The Lamb and the 144,000 (14:43)

- The Seven Trumpets and the Seven Vials (26:31)

- Revelation Chapter 15: The Seven Angels and the Seven Plagues (35:00)

- The Third and Fourth Bowls: Rivers and Sun (40:36)

- The Fifth and Sixth Bowls: Locusts and the Battle of Armageddon (48:32)

- The Sixth Trumpet: The Four Angels and the Horsemen (51:55)

- The Seventh Bowl: The Earth-Killer Comet (1:04:08





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/