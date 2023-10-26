© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ICYMI - mash up clip from Great Awakening Clay Clark with Todd Callender, DoD attorney/whistleblower and Kash Patel.
How Do They Get Surveillance Under Our Skin? "It's Already Working Right Now." - Todd Callender | Does the Military Actually Get Involved When There Is an Overthrow of the U.S. Government? "No."
Does the Military Actually Get Involved When There Is an Overthrow of the United States Government?
"No. Our Founding Fathers Demanded Since Day One That Our Military Is Governed by Civilian Oversight." - Kash Patel
Todd Callender & Jeffrey Prather | The Great Reset | "Surveillance Under the Skin? WE ARE ALREADY THERE." - Todd Callender | The Connection Between 5G, Crystal Oscillators, CBDCs, Luciferase-Based Biosensors and the mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology Filled COVID-19 Shots?
