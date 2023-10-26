BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Surveillance Under Our Skin? "It's Already Working Right Now." | Todd Callender
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
0
195 views • 10/26/2023

ICYMI - mash up clip from Great Awakening Clay Clark with Todd Callender, DoD attorney/whistleblower and Kash Patel.


How Do They Get Surveillance Under Our Skin? "It's Already Working Right Now." - Todd Callender | Does the Military Actually Get Involved When There Is an Overthrow of the U.S. Government? "No."



Does the Military Actually Get Involved When There Is an Overthrow of the United States Government?

"No. Our Founding Fathers Demanded Since Day One That Our Military Is Governed by Civilian Oversight." - Kash Patel


Todd Callender & Jeffrey Prather | The Great Reset | "Surveillance Under the Skin? WE ARE ALREADY THERE." - Todd Callender | The Connection Between 5G, Crystal Oscillators, CBDCs, Luciferase-Based Biosensors and the mRNA-Modifying Nano-Technology Filled COVID-19 Shots?


Learn more about Todd Callender today at: www.VaxxChoice.com and www.DrAdvocates.com


Learn more about Jeffrey Prather today at: www.JeffreyPrather.com


Watch the Original Shattered Paradise Broadcast, Spiritual Warfare Hidden Ops: The Portal is Crystal Clear


HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHdpSPjLWOc

Keywords
5gspiritual warfarepopulation controlzombie apocalypseplandemicgreat resettodd callenderkash patel
