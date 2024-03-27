NOW (( THEY )) ARE VISIBLE, AND ( THEY ) HATE TRUTH, MORALITY, OR ANYONE THAT IS NOT THEM - BLUEBOOD. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Word 454. anoia ►
Strong's Concordance
anoia: folly, foolishness
Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ
Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine
Transliteration: anoia
Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah)
Definition: folly, foolishness
Usage: folly, madness, foolishness.
HELPS Word-studies
Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183).
Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include:
mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced.