NOW (( THEY )) ARE VISIBLE, AND ( THEY ) HATE TRUTH, MORALITY, OR ANYONE THAT IS NOT THEM - BLUEBOOD. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

anoia: folly, foolishness

Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ

Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine

Transliteration: anoia

Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah)

Definition: folly, foolishness

Usage: folly, madness, foolishness.

HELPS Word-studies

Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183).

Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include:

mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced.