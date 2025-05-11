Diatomaceous Earth, Port Arthur, Bondi & Epstein, Transjengas, Sabbath, New Pope, Tyranny, Jews, Jaws, Jesuits

CTB 2025-05-09 A New Pope

Topic list:

* Praise Report: Diatomaceous Earth.

* Back on track to talk Port Arthur with Paul Moder.

* Of “Pam” Bondi, “Alex Jones” and James O’Keefe: it’s always JOOOS like Epstein!

* Of transjengas and Joan Rivers’ face.

* When the normalcy bias of fans push them to defend Jesuit cosmology.

* When Christians give Johnny the cold shoulder.

* Of Tudor Alexander and the Sabbath.

* 12 Tribes? 12 Apostles? From the encampment in the wilderness to the 144,000.

* “Three Felonies A Day”: Harvey Silverglate’s exposé promotes gate-keeping.

* The new American Pope.

* The secret agendas behind the 1975 movie JAWS; what happened to the U.S.S. Indianapolis.

* If a lesbian dies in a Minneapolis house fire, will anyone get the truth?

* Why did Jewish comedian Karl Reiner need to get trained by Georgetown Jesuits at the “Father” Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service?

* Did Paul Pelosi kill his brother David and get away with it?

* The Marine Corps attests to the Uniparty.

* Who really controls Hollywood? Ask Jeffrey Hunter.

* Why does Hollywood hate Christians?

* George Herbert Walker: jesuit.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

· UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

On Odysee

https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4





On Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill





Bill’s email:

bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com