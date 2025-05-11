Diatomaceous Earth, Port Arthur, Bondi & Epstein, Transjengas, Sabbath, New Pope, Tyranny, Jews, Jaws, Jesuits

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-05-09 A New Pope
Topic list:
* Praise Report: Diatomaceous Earth.
* Back on track to talk Port Arthur with Paul Moder.
* Of “Pam” Bondi, “Alex Jones” and James O’Keefe: it’s always JOOOS like Epstein!
* Of transjengas and Joan Rivers’ face.
* When the normalcy bias of fans push them to defend Jesuit cosmology.
* When Christians give Johnny the cold shoulder.
* Of Tudor Alexander and the Sabbath.
* 12 Tribes? 12 Apostles? From the encampment in the wilderness to the 144,000.
* “Three Felonies A Day”: Harvey Silverglate’s exposé promotes gate-keeping.
* The new American Pope.
* The secret agendas behind the 1975 movie JAWS; what happened to the U.S.S. Indianapolis.
* If a lesbian dies in a Minneapolis house fire, will anyone get the truth?
* Why did Jewish comedian Karl Reiner need to get trained by Georgetown Jesuits at the “Father” Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service?
* Did Paul Pelosi kill his brother David and get away with it?
* The Marine Corps attests to the Uniparty.
* Who really controls Hollywood? Ask Jeffrey Hunter.
* Why does Hollywood hate Christians?
* George Herbert Walker: jesuit.
