Diatomaceous Earth, Port Arthur, Bondi & Epstein, Transjengas, Sabbath, New Pope, Tyranny, Jews, Jaws, Jesuits
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
4 months ago

CTB 2025-05-09 A New Pope

 

Topic list:
* Praise Report: Diatomaceous Earth.
* Back on track to talk Port Arthur with Paul Moder.
* Of “Pam” Bondi, “Alex Jones” and James O’Keefe: it’s always JOOOS like Epstein!
* Of transjengas and Joan Rivers’ face.
* When the normalcy bias of fans push them to defend Jesuit cosmology.
* When Christians give Johnny the cold shoulder.
* Of Tudor Alexander and the Sabbath.
* 12 Tribes? 12 Apostles? From the encampment in the wilderness to the 144,000.
* “Three Felonies A Day”: Harvey Silverglate’s exposé promotes gate-keeping.
* The new American Pope.
* The secret agendas behind the 1975 movie JAWS; what happened to the U.S.S. Indianapolis.
* If a lesbian dies in a Minneapolis house fire, will anyone get the truth?
* Why did Jewish comedian Karl Reiner need to get trained by Georgetown Jesuits at the “Father” Edmund Walsh School of Foreign Service?
* Did Paul Pelosi kill his brother David and get away with it?
* The Marine Corps attests to the Uniparty.
* Who really controls Hollywood? Ask Jeffrey Hunter.
* Why does Hollywood hate Christians?
* George Herbert Walker: jesuit.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

·         UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

Keywords
trumphollywoodjewspedophilesjesuitsepstein
