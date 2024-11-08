© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump isn't even in office yet and we're already seeing a 180º shift toward health. @RobertfKennedJr is disclosing the truth about Yellow Number 5 and other toxins and is talking about how the new Trump administration will stop it.
It's getting brighter now
___
Donald Trump has only been elected for 2 days and RFK Jr is already working on making America healthy again.
God bless him.