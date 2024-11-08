Trump isn't even in office yet and we're already seeing a 180º shift toward health. @RobertfKennedJr is disclosing the truth about Yellow Number 5 and other toxins and is talking about how the new Trump administration will stop it.





It's getting brighter now

Donald Trump has only been elected for 2 days and RFK Jr is already working on making America healthy again.





God bless him.





https://x.com/JustinStillness/status/1854626224292725007