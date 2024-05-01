HUGE! DIGITAL ID TO USE THE INTERNET! - Australia's "Social Licenses" To Spread WORLDWIDE!

ORDER QUALITY MEAT TO YOUR DOOR HERE: https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321 Save 20% and get $15 off your FIRST order! Support your local farms and stay healthy





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest adoption of an internet "Digital ID" in order to "stop misinformation" as Australia goes full technocratic tyranny. As we've reported recently, Obama has called for digital ID to use the internet. X CEO Linda Yaccarino has called for ID verification to use social media. The WEF has called for digital IDs attached to a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency). The United Nations has called for digital IDs attached to everyone's bank accounts. Bill Gates and the UN have already rolled out digital IDs in Sierra Leone which restricts anyone without a digital ID from having a job, a home, a bank account or citizenship in general. A Canadian town is forcing QR codes to come or leave an area of Quebec. Kenya's Ogiek people are being evicted over bad carbon credit scores attached to their bank accounts. The UK plans to send people to jail for not supporting the climate narrative. 15 Minute Cities are being built everywhere. Now Australia wants everyone to have a digital ID to use the internet as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says it's critical to restrict things that go against the government narrative. He's even used the term "social licenses." Yes, you heard that right. He wants a license on your ability to speak or share information. This is criminally insane and of course exactly the path of a global technocracy. Interestingly, both he and the opposition support this initiative. Not surprising. Australia is a WEF puppet state that has been following China's lead for years. From Darwin's smart city to dramatically insane lockdown restrictions. The rest of the world is being primed for the same, and fast. New York, Oxford, London, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Venice, Madrid, Brussels, Vancouver, Winnipeg, LA, wherever you go, they're creating 15 Minute Cities to enslave you to deadly food rations, energy rations and money rations based on your blind compliance. Are you ready? Or are you still sitting on your hands?





We must prepare and we must resist now.





