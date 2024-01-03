Create New Account
CANADIAN GOVERNMENT WHISTLE BLOWER TELLS US ABOUT CSIS & RCMP SPYING ON CANADIANS
KevinJJohnston
We have two special guests on the first show of 2024. Mark Freisen of the Buffalo party will be talking about corruption in Canadian politics and we have a whistleblower joining us who caught the government in millions of dollars of fraud.

The Kevin J. Johnston show is every Tuesday and Thursday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time live on www.freedomreport.ca

Watch the show LIVE at 9PM Eastern Time on

www.FreedomReport.ca

AND

http://www.DLIVE.tv/KevinJJohnston

http://www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston

http://www.Twitch.tv/mrkevinjjohnston

