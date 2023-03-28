THEY ARE DOING SOMETHING TO CALIFORNIA [major train derailment near natural gas pipeline]

Mar 28, 2023
__________
Get Your SquirrelTribe Gear Here:
https://pfsonyt.creator-spring.com/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Squirrel...
⭐️ Hard Assets Alliance - INVEST IN REAL GOLD & SILVER http://bit.ly/3yh7m8N
★ Ledger Nano X (cold storage wallet) - https://amzn.to/3IfS1dm
SUPPORT A LOCAL MOM & POP PLANT-BASED, CHEMICAL FREE SOAP STORE!
Use code SQUIRRELTRIBE at checkout for a FREE GIFT designed by me ❤
https://www.etsy.com/shop/MagnoliaSoa...
Custom Jerseys From DIYOJ: https://www.diyoj.com
10% off Coupon Code: SQUIRRELTRIBE
Protect Your Home with a FREE Warranty Quote
https://www.dpbolvw.net/click-1006382...
JOIN THE FAMILY
/ @squirreltribe
The BEST COFFEE around!!
https://bulletproof.fdf2.net/AoxLb1
The B12 drops I take (because a lot of you asked):
https://amzn.to/3PSEutU
The Matcha that is making me feel amazing:
https://amzn.to/3R8QNDn
My Travel Coffee and Mug of Choice
===============================
☕️Alpine Start Premium Instant Coffee, Medium Roast Original Blend Arabica Coffee, Dairy, Soy & Gluten Free, 8 count, 0.74 oz (Pack of 1)
https://amzn.to/3beBJoq
Corkcicle Coffee Mug, Insulated Travel Coffee Cup with Lid, Stainless Steel, Spill Proof for Coffee, Tea, and Hot Cocoa, Powder Blue, 16 oz
https://amzn.to/3PRrV2q
Please SUBSCRIBE
LIKE the video & SHARE with friends and family 😊
* I will NEVER reply to comments from an account other than this one. If it doesn't ONLY say SquirrelTribe, it's not me. I will never reply that "you have won a prize so reach out to me to claim it". I do not have Whatsapp, Nicegram, Telegram or anything other than the links in the banner or on my ABOUT page *