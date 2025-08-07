Unraveled Realities: Standoffs, History, & Tensions w/ Joe Oltmann & Larry Johnson | 8.6.25 - RERUN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The August 6, 2025, episode of Untamed hosted by Joe Oltmann, delivers a raw, unfiltered dive into America’s political and social fault lines, featuring the Texas Democrats’ quorum-breaking flight to block a Trump-backed redistricting map, the controversial reinstallation of the Albert Pike Confederate statue in D.C., and trending stories like the Fort Stewart shooting and Trump’s 25% tariff on India. With former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson, he explores his critiques of U.S. intelligence systems and geopolitical risks, drawing on his Sonar21.com analyses and non-mainstream media presence.
