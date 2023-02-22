BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Your Steward In The Mirror
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
Get the tunes and swag you love@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


We tend to limit the idea of biblical stewardship Warriors Of Light.

The good steward understands that everything that God has given us is to be stewarded in way that is pleasing to him and most of all is beneficial to the building of the Kingdom (1 Chronicles 29:14).


I pray that you and I fully understand the responsibility of being good stewards of all that God has blessed us with. Rock on!


Part one:

Stewardship (The Water Parable)

Stewardship is a very important part of our faith and relationship with Jesus Christ. We are all allotted different amounts of resources and will one day be judged on how well we used them. Follow Jesus is an opportunity for life everlasting, but it's also an opportunity for you to share that love and lead other people to receive everlasting life as well! This video was created to give personality to the idea of stewardship in a simple visualization. I hope you enjoy! God Bless! From TJ Grembowski

https://www.youtube.com/@tjgrembowski


Part two:

Balance Of Power About to Burn

Get this song now!

https://apple.co/3Z8T31q

https://amzn.to/3m10s4C


Keywords
jesusdiscipleransomchristian rockstryperholy soldierbloodgoodkings x
