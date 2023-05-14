Mia Farrow Confesses: 'Satanic Hollywood Elites Rape and Eat Children'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A taped phone call between Mia Farrow and Woody Allen has recently resurfaced that reveals the full horror of the Hollywood director’s sexual abuse of his 7-year-old step-daughter, Dylan.
But Woody wasn’t finished by just having his evil way with just one of Farrow’s children. He also had a relationship with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi. So how did Hollywood react?
Hollywood’s favorite pervy step-dad Woody Allen is still being defended by Hollywood royalty, and those who won’t go as far as defending him say they want to “remain neutral.”
Well-known reprobates like Hollywood director Woody Allen and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein are far from the only predators in Hollywood with powerful political connections. There are a lot more cockroaches under those floorboards.