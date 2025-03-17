Teaching Our Children to Sacrificially Serve in a Self-Serving Culture - Jill Garner





Put down the mirror of self-esteem and embrace a healthy dose of self-respect, says Jill Garner, founder of Manners of the Heart. Jill was trained to be an interior designer, but God had other plans. A volunteer project designed to help children learn manners, self-respect, and civility became - her lifelong ministry and labor of love - to educate the hearts of children. Jill discusses the difference between humanistic self-esteem and godly self-respect. How can we teach our children to serve others rather than constantly looking to love themselves or worship their own emotional desires? The sin of pride is very dangerous, and Satan has found a way to reframe it in our society to make it look “pretty”, but it is damaging nonetheless, and its self-serving doctrine infects many modern teachings of Christianity.









TAKEAWAYS





Humanism is completely counter to Christianity, and yet it’s been grafted into many modern Christian teachings





Our education system is filled with humanism





Christian life is about serving others





Fill your kids’ hearts with truth so that their minds open to see the world through a Biblical lens as Christ intended









