Teaching Our Children to Sacrificially Serve in a Self-Serving Culture - Jill Garner
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
0
6 months ago


Put down the mirror of self-esteem and embrace a healthy dose of self-respect, says Jill Garner, founder of Manners of the Heart. Jill was trained to be an interior designer, but God had other plans. A volunteer project designed to help children learn manners, self-respect, and civility became - her lifelong ministry and labor of love - to educate the hearts of children. Jill discusses the difference between humanistic self-esteem and godly self-respect. How can we teach our children to serve others rather than constantly looking to love themselves or worship their own emotional desires? The sin of pride is very dangerous, and Satan has found a way to reframe it in our society to make it look “pretty”, but it is damaging nonetheless, and its self-serving doctrine infects many modern teachings of Christianity.



TAKEAWAYS


Humanism is completely counter to Christianity, and yet it’s been grafted into many modern Christian teachings


Our education system is filled with humanism


Christian life is about serving others


Fill your kids’ hearts with truth so that their minds open to see the world through a Biblical lens as Christ intended



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

StrongHeart book: https://amzn.to/3Dqogbh


🔗 CONNECT WITH JILL GARNER

Website: https://jillgarnercontent.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH MANNERS OF THE HEART

Website: https://mannersoftheheart.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mannersoftheheart/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mannersoftheheart/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Master Peace: https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Restore Patch: https://bit.ly/CCMpatch


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
pridechristianityemotionalmental healthvolunteerself esteemtina griffincounter culture momjill garner
