"Now we should tell thee again of the time of the Anti-Christ" (full recording, September 10, 1970 )

On September 10,1970, the spiritual messengers of God, Aka, began with these words: And now we should tell thee again of the time of the Anti-Christ.

And the beast shall wear ten crowns, and these crowns, as thy should know them, shall be ten nations. And as we have said before, the name of the beast shall be six times sixty-six. [See The Revelation, chapter 13.]

And we should tell thee that we are not great, that we are only messengers from our Father, and only as our Father should give us of this information, should we, in turn, be able to give it unto you.

And of the Cherub, the Cherub shall be the seven angels which hover above thy earth on which our Father has given His power.

Can you understand of which we speak?

I think so, Aka.”

Then we should tell thee of a different time, in the time that a man named Jesus was crucified. And as he lay upon the cross, and as the spikes were drove in, there were two others. Now we would tell the of these two others. For our Father has said unto you, for the last shall be first, and the first shall be last, and as we have spoken unto one that he would take of them unto paradise with him. [See Luke 13:30, 23:35-43 and John 19:33.]

Now we would say, the last has been first, and now you have unto the second. Remember, our instrument was chosen then, and our Father’s plans was made then, for it has been written that He would send unto Earth two prophets before the coming of the seven angels. [See The Revelation 11:3-13.]

Now the angels wait above thy earth, and what has been written shall be. [See The Revelation, chapters 14–15.]

Your earth shall change its form, for the great Sword shall strike upon it of both sides, for now is the battle of the minds of men. [See The Revelation 19:5-21.]

Remember, your greatest work is to reunite all your religions unto one, and, by doing so, not to change a man’s faith, but so that thy and that man should respect each other’s religion and your worship of God in such a way that each of you may enter our Father’s many mansions in his own way. But your love for your fellow man shall be such that even though he enters our Father’s kingdom in a different way from yours, you should help him to enter. Therefore, you shall put him above the ladder, above yourself, and by doing so, you should climb tenfold....

[After this, the spiritual messengers of God gave guidance and answered individual's personal questions. Here is a transcript – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1970September10.audio.html.]

"We are here but for one purpose, and that is to prepare a way for the coming of the Messiah."

