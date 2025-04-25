BrightLearn - Vaccines: Myths, Truths, and Health Risks, an interview with Dr. Suzanne Humphries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this podcast, Dr. Suzanne Humphries challenges mainstream narratives on vaccine efficacy, revealing that diseases like polio declined due to sanitation and nutrition rather than vaccines, while criticizing healthcare's profit-driven practices, linking vaccines to autism and systemic corruption, and advocating for natural medicine, truth-telling via alternative media, and initiatives like Enoch AI to counter institutional deception.
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.