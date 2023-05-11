Mother of three young children killed by VAXX poison injections

https://twitter.com/vancemurphy/status/1655640787391234051

"We have been given confirmation that 5 of Emily’s organs were successfully transplanted for 4 recipients (one person received 2). There were many stages of the process where things can go awry, surgeries being successful very much one of those, so this was affirming news.

As Glynnie put it, Emily’s desire in death was the same as in life, to help as many people as she could.

So this is another reminder to register for organ donation.

And also to please read the details about the memorial if you haven’t yet, on this event page. This is also where you will find the link for the livestream.

This beautiful photo is Emily Bradley-Low with her dear Aunt Stephanie, who was also lost to us far too young and too soon.

I ask for your continued love, prayers and support. We are all still reeling."

facebook DOT com/events/s/memorial-celebration-of-life-f/237628762250539/

