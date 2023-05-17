© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023年5月16日，Live From America 采访Ava Chen
Ava说当日早上的新闻报道的中共逮捕的“美国间谍”其实是之前为中共统战部工作的“中共间谍”，中国人是因为中共的欺骗和威逼利诱下为其工作的，但是已经开始觉醒。
May 16th, 2023, Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell
Ava said that the "American spies" arrested by the CCP in the news report that morning were actually "CCP spies" who had previously worked for the CCP's United Front Work Department. The Chinese have worked for the CCP because of its deceit and coercion but have begun to wake up.
