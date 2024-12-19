Atlas Shrugged off the WEF/NATO, FRNs, & how N.J. UFO-drones fit in Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Correction: Wednesday! BreakAways come about due to 'Compartmentalization'/over regulation/bureaucratic secrecy. UFOs/UAP are physically real developed by various BreakAway civilizations! Ayn Rand's book 'Atlas Shrugged' was true, as of then & now!
UFOs are no way patented commercial vehicles. Therefore, are sovereign, NOT authorized by Corporatocracy to be licensed by them, the inner City of London, INC et al/inCorporatocracy/One World Order.
http://annavonreitz.com/citienshipvnationality.pdf
The recent assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov investigator bio-weapon virus & adrenochrome development in Ukraine is an outright act of War by western Banksters.
Don't retaliate by dropping bombs & missiles, which is what Banksters want!
As a response, BRICS++ Alliance sovereign Nations have the peaceful force-power-leverage via asset-based trading to shrug-off the [dying=bankrupt] western Central Bankster's WEF/NATO debt System & bring about workable balanced trade with Global Family Group international trade-banks & Anna Von Reitz, Fiduciary: https://annavonreitz.com/bilateralbanking.pdf
Solution: Since 1934 the incorporated State Department's 'Offset Division' is the only one under the WEF/World Bank that can pay-for/cancel a due-Bill.
The 'Credit River Decision' exposed the mortgage fraud which ties into the debt Fraud & treasonous "Kicking the Can down the Road" "balance" budget: https://annavonreitz.com/securitizationfraud.pdf
Don't let these same Bankster's offer you THEIR new [B.S. you again] Plan: https://annavonreitz.com/fedresandqfs.pdf : "And now you know why we don't trust & won't accept the QFS Offer. QFS would have to be run by different parties & control of QFS would have to be in the hands of non-political civilian authorities who are accountable to the public.
Failing that, QFS is just the Federal Reserve on Speed."
Scene:
As an off-planet non-pledged astronaut this view is "reported to Houston:" At least 2 different agendas by @ least 2 parties are on-going in New Jersey & World-wide. One are sovereign BreakAways who seek bilateral freedom to chose. The other is a Deep State/WEF-Zionist/QFS One-rule-Order plan to eliminate all competing-trading sovereign Nationalities.
http://annavonreitz.com/nodronesandendthefbi.pdf
In other words, the Wicked Witch of the west is the private owner/issuer of the Federal Reserve Notes/debt IOUs, while the Wizard/Offset Division of Oz/District of Columbia can Officially discharge/pay-for that National Debt/IOU & Yearly Budget/due Bills.
https://annavonreitz.com/reversionarytrustinterestandclaim.pdf