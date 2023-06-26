My Portfolio: Surreal Solitude

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video displays a collection of my artworks that portray aspects of magical realism and surrealism. I digitally altered these drawings and paintings to portray a surreal world, beyond the natural world. I provide the originaly artworks, along with their digital transformations. They represent my own unique perspectives about my personal experiences.