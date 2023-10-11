BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚡ALERT! ATTACK ON NATO, GLOBAL MILITARY MOBILIZATION, FULL SCALE WAR, VIPs MOVED, GPS JAMMED, UNREST
High Hopes
High Hopes
1551 views • 10/11/2023

Canadian Prepper


Oct 10, 2023


CONFIRMED: THE US MILITARY IS MAKING MASSIVE FOOD PURCHASES, IN PREPARATION FOR MAJOR TROOP DEPLOYMENTS.


STOCK UP ON FREEZEDRY FOOD

USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper' for 15% off Freezedry Wholesale before this goes into effect.

https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6


STOCKPILE FOOD BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT IS

SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment

https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food?shpxid=ea051f49-6d24-47ce-8ed6-375ba84a4b29


NUCLEAR EQUIPMENT

https://canadianpreparedness.ca/collections/food


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmeaOJAoKZo

Keywords
attackmilitaryrussiaisraelegyptalertunited statesukrainewarshipsnorth koreagazanatocanadian prepperhezbollahunrestpreparationgeopoliticalfull scale warmassive food purchasesglobal military mobilizationvips movedgps jammed
