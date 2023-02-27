© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p26rlbm8b7c
2023.01.30 The founding principle of the Whistleblower Movement is to take down the CCP. Every fellow fighter should keep that in mind anytime under any circumstances.
爆料革命的初衷是灭共，任何战友在任何时候任何情况下都不能忘记。