© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What THE HELL is Wrong with Christianity?
The Kevin J. Johnston Show - Tues. Sep. 26 7PM #MDT Time / 9PM #EDT Time
LIVE ON:
http://www.FreedomReport.ca
AND LIVE ON:
http://Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston/live
http://DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston
http://Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300
http://Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston