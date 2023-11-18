Russia Upgrades New S-70 Okhotnik Stealth Combat Drone That Shocks the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian ministry has made major improvements to the S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle with its stealth capabilities. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat air vehicle shares many characteristics with the future-oriented Su-57 multirole aircraft. The S-70 Okhotnik unmanned combat aerial vehicle is a flying winged drone that is reportedly capable of traveling at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometers per hour.
Mirrored - Military News