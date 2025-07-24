"Royal Cambodian Army" attacking "Thai Army" positions on the border.

Cambodian Troops are using #China-made 🇨🇳 "Type 69-1" RPG Launchers with T69-1 (PG-7V) Anti-Tank rockets and PKM machine guns.

Amidst escalating clashes this morning along the border between Cambodia and Thailand, F-16 “Fighting Falcons” with the Royal Thai Air Force have carried out a wave of strikes against the Cambodian Armed Forces.

The Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has advised all Thais in Cambodia to leave the country as soon as possible.

❗️Cambodia has called on Thailand to cease hostilities, withdraw troops, and refrain from escalation.

❗️The authorities of Thailand are evacuating the population from a 50-kilometer strip along the border with Cambodia, the acting Prime Minister of Thailand reported.