Royal Cambodian Army attacking Thai Army positions on the border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
107 views • 1 month ago

"Royal Cambodian Army" attacking "Thai Army" positions on the border.

Cambodian Troops are using #China-made 🇨🇳 "Type 69-1" RPG Launchers with T69-1 (PG-7V) Anti-Tank rockets and PKM machine guns.

https://x.com/war_noir/status/1948228608515817801

Amidst escalating clashes this morning along the border between Cambodia and Thailand, F-16 “Fighting Falcons” with the Royal Thai Air Force have carried out a wave of strikes against the Cambodian Armed Forces.

The Thai Embassy in Phnom Penh has advised all Thais in Cambodia to leave the country as soon as possible.

Adding: 

❗️Cambodia has called on Thailand to cease hostilities, withdraw troops, and refrain from escalation.

❗️The authorities of Thailand are evacuating the population from a 50-kilometer strip along the border with Cambodia, the acting Prime Minister of Thailand reported.

politicseventscurrent
