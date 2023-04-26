© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2fc2wxf0b0
04/22/2023 First episode of NFSC Speaks podcast: Roy and Shawn discuss the Victim-1’s story in the DOJ's indictment against CCP’s 912 special task group matches Mr. Miles Guo’ experience perfectly. The indictment confirms that the CCP has spent tremendous time and efforts to harassment of and threats against Mr. Miles Guo and his supporters.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/22/2023 NFSC Speaks新podcast节目首期：罗伊和肖恩讨论美国司法部对中共912专案组的起诉书中受害者-1的故事与郭文贵先生的经历完美契合。 起诉书证实了中共花费了大量时间和精力对郭文贵先生及其支持者进行了骚扰和威胁。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平