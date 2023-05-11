Court Case for the Salvation of the Jews throughout the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As over 10 million people are praying for Israel and the salvation of the Jews, Grace Corps focused on God's Chosen people. Debt 32:8 - When the Most Hight gave the nations their inheritance, when He separated the children of men. He set the bounds of the peoples according to the number of the Sons of God. (ESV) For the Lord's portion is His people, Jacob is the lot of His inheritance.