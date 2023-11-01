We're Approaching The Tipping Point | Andy Schectman - Liberty and Finance Oct 31, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bond market is breaking down, and nations and investors are losing confidence in U.S. debt. Instead of Treasuries, the mainstream store of value will be precious metals soon, forecasts Andy Schectman, CEO & president of Miles Franklin. We're approaching a tipping point, he says. He believes it is important to get a core position in hard assets while supply is available.
0:00 Intro
2:30 The tipping point
9:57 The macro view
19:29 Weekly specials