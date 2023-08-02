Comer: 'History will show' this is one of biggest political crimes ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP INDICTMENT FALLOUT: Rep. James Comer provides updates on the investigation into President Biden while establishment media fawns over the latest indictment of '45.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html