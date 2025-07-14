BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dig Into God's Bucket and To-Do Lists for Everyday Living and Inspiration - Jay Payleitner
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
Are you so focused on the distant future that you’re missing out on the amazing calling God has for your life today? Jay Payleitner is a national speaker and bestselling author who has a heart for ministering to fathers and families about finding clarity on the basic fundamentals of Christianity. In his book, What if God Wrote Your To-Do List? (52 Ways to Make the Most of Every Day), Jay talks about seizing the moment and pursuing life in the light of God’s truth and wisdom. He also wrote What If God Wrote Your Bucket List? This book focuses on the objective facts Christians must understand and acknowledge about the world to even get to God’s plan. Do whatever God has set before you to the best of your ability, Jay advises.



TAKEAWAYS


Understanding who God is and His purpose for man sets the foundation for a rooted life


Embrace the gifts God has given you and do it for His glory, not your own


If you want to live life to the fullest, you must acknowledge the existence of God and His plan


What is God asking you to do TODAY?



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Book Tina to Speak: https://bit.ly/48RJklD

What If God Wrote Your To-Do List? book: https://amzn.to/4l7IFCx

What If God Wrote Your Bucket List? book: https://amzn.to/4lzgoEN


🔗 CONNECT WITH JAY PAYLEITNER

Website: https://jaypayleitner.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jaykpayleitner

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jaypayleitner1


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4ijBXXX

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblegodinspirationmotivationchristianityplanninggoalspurposegiftslife hacksorganizingtina griffinjay payleitner
