THERE WILL BE NO REAL WORKING SOLUTIONS UNTIL EVERYBODY IS TALKING ABOUT AND AWARE OF IT!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
222 followers
53 views • 4 months ago

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏 https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

What is Biodigital Convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+us+the+biodigital+convergence%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=72bc89f464f6dfa775deb7

.

What Is A Biocyber Interface?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=what+is+a+Biocyber+interface%3F&source=android&summary=1&conversation=63af31abddaceb469c4563

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1904952116856176952?t=OrlFNcS8XDWk5DaCN3wWZw&s=19


BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE:

The guist of it all!

1. https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+standardization+iec&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9d2d9d43879e87c46210df

.

2. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=010c5d2d8e4c3a0af06772

.

3. https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android

.

4. https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+itu+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=92c0256ac6265843a4c83a

.

5. https://search.brave.com/search?q=PANACEA%3A+An+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+Application+for+Early+Detection+and+Mitigation+of+Infectious+Diseases&source=android

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905824718155907544?t=Z1XXIgAQw9FL-5VhGU-HNg&s=19


Project| IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Project+%7C+IoBNT&source=android&summary=1&conversation=15bc8c7780b6ae3e529f2d

.

.

6G and IoBNT https://search.brave.com/search?q=iobnt+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=5c6a95ded6f19d85b5d79e

.

.

Biosensing in 6G https://search.brave.com/search?q=biosensing+in+6g&source=android&summary=1&conversation=a9a94d01de91668a063b3f

.

.

intrabody biosensing in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=intrabody+biosensing+in+6g&source=web

￼￼￼￼￼

.

Universities teaching IoBnT Globally

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905869297957720084?t=Dh5sDjlTALWC4WdiF_CULw&s=19


itu iobnt in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=itu+iobnt+in+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=1b74dd88d772cafba4b06d

.

ieee iobnt in 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=ieee+iobnt+in+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d4788cc65ec88fe5a5134d

.

NSF iobnt 6g https://search.brave.com/search?q=NSF+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=00fd5a9aab13a84d8fd5e7

.

Ian F Akildiz IoBnT https://search.brave.com/search?q=Ian+F+Akildiz+iobnt+6g&source=web&summary=1&conversation=4b8e3298e64ffce93c6742

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1905888417675698600?t=YO7SWrIOGfmSH18MU-0FzA&s=19


Keywords
trump20242030covid
