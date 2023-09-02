Beach Bum billionaire killed by VAXX poison injections

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He was 76-years-old but he was healthy. He rode his bike, surfed, and
exercised. No significant health problems until after his multiple
poison injections. He was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago but
that happens to millions of people every year and they continue to live
active, healthy lives. Two friends of mine have had it and they're fine.
Jimmy Buffett with Coral Reefer Friends perform in Delray Beach
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=eupiGWnoybE
