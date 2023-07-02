EPOCH TV | SHOCKING: 71% of Illegal Aliens Sent to ‘Republican Congressional Districts’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
The Hidden Network: 'Well-Oiled Machine' Transports 71 Percent of Illegal Aliens to GOP Districts. A massive network of NGOs and religious centers is transporting illegal immigrants predominantly to Republican congressional districts.
According to the most recent data, white people are now officially a minority within the state of #Texas. With many of illegal immigrants coming straight into, it was only a matter of time until they became a majority.
See full episode: https://ept.ms/SecretDeliveryFM